IMAGE: It's a rare honour for an actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. Photograph: Tarun Vishwa

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy before the final on December 18.

Deepika will be the first actor to receive such an honour at the world's most-watched sporting event.

Last month, another Bollywood actor, Nora Fatehi, performed at the World Cup.