News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spain's Gavi second youngest to score in the World Cup

Spain's Gavi second youngest to score in the World Cup

November 24, 2022 02:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spain's Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal against Costa Rica during their FIFA World Cup Group E match in Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Wednesday

IMAGE: Spain's Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal against Costa Rica during their FIFA World Cup Group E match in Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Spain midfielder Gavi's goal in his team's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday made him the youngest World Cup scorer since Brazil great Pele in 1958.

Pele was 17 in Sweden when he led Brazil to their first World Cup title, scoring six goals.

 

Gavi, 18, also secured the game's MVP award after becoming the youngest Spaniard to score at a World Cup, breaking the record of Cesc Fabregas who was 19 when he netted against Ukraine in the 2006 tournament.

"I'm happy for the accomplishments but what I really care is that we won and played a great game, let's move forward," Gavi told a news conference.

"Of course, it's an honour to be second in this list and it's something that makes me really happy."

Gavi scored Spain's fifth goal in the 74th minute with a sumptuous volley in off the post after a floating cross from Alvaro Morata.

Ferran Torres bagged a brace and strikes from four other players took Spain past the 100-goal mark in soccer's showpiece tournament.

Barcelona's Gavi became the youngest player to represent Spain in November, 2021, two months after his 17th birthday. A few months later, he became the youngest Spanish player to score a goal for his country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA World Cup PIX: Below par Belgium down Canada
FIFA World Cup PIX: Below par Belgium down Canada
FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais
FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
FIFA World Cup PIX: Below par Belgium down Canada
FIFA World Cup PIX: Below par Belgium down Canada
WC: Youthful Spain reflection of pass masters of yore
WC: Youthful Spain reflection of pass masters of yore
World Cup meets could see spike in COVID in Brazil
World Cup meets could see spike in COVID in Brazil
Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale passes away
Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

WC: Youthful Spain reflection of pass masters of yore

WC: Youthful Spain reflection of pass masters of yore

FIFA World Cup PIX: Clinical Spain rout sorry Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup PIX: Clinical Spain rout sorry Costa Rica

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances