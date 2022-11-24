FIFA World Cup PIX: Belgium vs Canada

IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group F match played between Belgium and Canada on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Striker Michy Batshuayi scored for Belgium on the stroke of halftime as they took a 1-0 lead into the break against unlucky Canada in their World Cup Group F game at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

Canada's Alphonso Davies had missed an 11th-minute penalty after Belgium's Yannick Carrasco handled the ball.

IMAGE: Belgium's Thibaut Courtois saves the penalty taken by Canada's Alphonso Davies. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Davies's poor spot-kick was saved low to his right by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Canada wasted numerous other opportunities to open the scoring.