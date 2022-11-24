News
FIFA World Cup PIX: Belgium vs Canada

FIFA World Cup PIX: Belgium vs Canada

Last updated on: November 24, 2022 02:19 IST
IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group F match played between Belgium and Canada on Wednesday.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their first goal

IMAGE: Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Striker Michy Batshuayi scored for Belgium on the stroke of halftime as they took a 1-0 lead into the break against unlucky Canada in their World Cup Group F game at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

 

Canada's Alphonso Davies had missed an 11th-minute penalty after Belgium's Yannick Carrasco handled the ball.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois saves the penalty taken by Canada's Alphonso Davies

IMAGE: Belgium's Thibaut Courtois saves the penalty taken by Canada's Alphonso Davies. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Davies's poor spot-kick was saved low to his right by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Canada wasted numerous other opportunities to open the scoring.

Belgium's Eden Hazard battles for possession with Canada's Alistair Johnston

IMAGE: Belgium's Eden Hazard battles for possession with Canada's Alistair Johnston. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

