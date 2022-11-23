News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup PIX: Spain vs Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup PIX: Spain vs Costa Rica

November 23, 2022 22:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spain's Ferran Torres (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday

IMAGE: Spain's Ferran Torres (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Goals by Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a penalty stroked home by Ferran Torres gave Spain a 3-0 lead against Costa Rica at halftime of their opening World Cup Group E match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Olmo put Spain ahead in the 11th minute from a neat pass by Gavi which the forward lifted over Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Asensio doubled their lead with a first-time shot 10 minutes later and Torres made it 3-0 from the spot in the 31st.

 

Spain's Marco Asensio scores their team's second goal

IMAGE: Spain's Marco Asensio scores their team's second goal. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spain's Dani Olmo wins the ball in a challenge against Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte

IMAGE: Spain's Dani Olmo wins the ball in a challenge against Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal

IMAGE: Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
A Special Day For Germany's Gundogan
German Players Close Mouth In Protest
German Players Close Mouth In Protest
World Cup Is In Kolkata, Not Doha :)
World Cup Is In Kolkata, Not Doha :)
Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs
Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs
Cops to quiz rape accused Andaman ex-CS with others
Cops to quiz rape accused Andaman ex-CS with others
Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks
Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks
FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais
FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes

WC PIX: Japan STUN Germany with late strikes

FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais

FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances