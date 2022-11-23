FIFA World Cup PIX: Spain vs Costa Rica

IMAGE: Spain's Ferran Torres (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Goals by Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a penalty stroked home by Ferran Torres gave Spain a 3-0 lead against Costa Rica at halftime of their opening World Cup Group E match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Olmo put Spain ahead in the 11th minute from a neat pass by Gavi which the forward lifted over Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Asensio doubled their lead with a first-time shot 10 minutes later and Torres made it 3-0 from the spot in the 31st.

IMAGE: Spain's Marco Asensio scores their team's second goal. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Spain's Dani Olmo wins the ball in a challenge against Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images