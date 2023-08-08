News
Rediff.com  » Sports » What Did Saina Wish For?

What Did Saina Wish For?

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 08, 2023 12:07 IST
IMAGE: Saina Nehwal holidays in Rome. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram
 

Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap continued their Italian holiday as they visited historic landmarks around Rome.

'Let's wander through ancient streets and explore the beauty of Rome!' Saina captioned her Instagram post.

 

Cheered on by Kashyap, Saina makes a wish before throwing a coin in the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

'Make a wish,' says the Olympic bronze medallist.

'Dear, Rome we're better together,' says Saina as she also visited the Colosseum.

Saina and Kashyap are 'Gelatos ke deewane'.

REDIFF SPORTS
