Photographs: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are holidaying in the beautiful Italian city of Venice.



Indian badminton's star couple enjoyed a gondola ride through the narrow canals of Venice, which is also popularly know as the 'City of Romance'.

Saina was fascinated by the beautiful settings in Venice, as she clicked a lot of pictures at the streetside cafes and historic landmarks like St Mark's Basilica.