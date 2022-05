IMAGE: Saina Nehwal at Kedarnath. Photographs: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Olympic Bronze medalist Saina Nehwal visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Saina, who was accompanied by her father Harvir Singh, first offered prayers at Kedarnath on Sunday morning before she left for Badrinath.

The Kedarnath shrine, situated at a height of 3,584 metres, is dedicated to Lord Shiva while the Badrinath temple, at 3,133 metres, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.