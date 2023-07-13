News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Amarnath Yatra leaves Saina grateful and inspired

Amarnath Yatra leaves Saina grateful and inspired

Source: PTI
July 13, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saina Nehwal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal undertook the Amarnath Yatra to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine housing the naturally-formed ice-lingam of lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Thursday.

The badminton player is currently staying at the picturesque tourist resort of Sonamarg, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, which falls on the way to the Baltal base camp of the yatra, they said.

 

Saina Nehwal

Nehwal, along with her mother Usha Nehwal, undertook the pilgrimage on Wednesday, the officials said.

After paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine, Nehwal said she felt blessed and was bestowed with positivity, strength and peace of mind.

"We had very good darshan of the Amarnath ji. People mostly discuss these things that they want to have darshan of Amarnath ji, but, I feel blessed that I had the darshan along with my mother," she said in a video released by the Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information and Public Relations.

Saina Nehwal

Nehwal expressed gratitude to the J-K administration, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and the security forces.

"You feel good and your mind is at peace. It was a very good experience, a comfortable one," the former world number one said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Saina Nehwal looks stunning
PIX: Saina Nehwal looks stunning
Saina's gorgeous throwback!
Saina's gorgeous throwback!
Whom did Saina dream of last night?
Whom did Saina dream of last night?
Delhi roads turn into rivers, throw traffic out of gear
Delhi roads turn into rivers, throw traffic out of gear
Delhi floods: Crematoriums shut; water shortage likely
Delhi floods: Crematoriums shut; water shortage likely
Wipro Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore
Wipro Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,870 crore
Jaiswal's golden chance: Ishant predicts century!
Jaiswal's golden chance: Ishant predicts century!

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

SEE: Saina Prays At Kedarnath-Badrinath

SEE: Saina Prays At Kedarnath-Badrinath

Is Tim Cook Playing Badminton With Saina?

Is Tim Cook Playing Badminton With Saina?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances