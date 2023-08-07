News
They Bring A Smile To Sachin's Face!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 07, 2023 17:07 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter
 

On Friendship Day, Sachin Tendulkar took a moment to pause and cherish the essence of friendship.

He shared a heartwarming throwback picture of himself with his friends from Sahitya Sahawas, the housing society where he grew up.

Sahitya Sahawas, located in Bandra East, close to the now well-known office district Bandra Kurla Complex in north west Mumbai, was a colony created for writers like Sachin's father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar, the legendary theatre person Satyadev Dubey, the legendary poet and writer Dilip Chitre among other distinguished litterateurs.

Sachin began playing cricket in the Sahitya Sahawas compound with other lads from the colony and it is to them, he raised a toast on Sunday.

'Amid the hustle bustle, let's pause and celebrate friendship! Today on #FriendshipDay, I remember my first bunch of friends from Sahitya Sahawas and those priceless memories which bring an instant smile to my face and I feel fortunate for being in touch with them even till this day. Tag such friends of yours and let them know that they're special!'

You can spot Ajit Tendulkar, Sachin's elder brother and mentor, at the left of this memorable photograph.

REDIFF CRICKET
