News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Inside Sindhu's Beautiful Hyderabad Home

Inside Sindhu's Beautiful Hyderabad Home

By REDIFF HOME
December 05, 2022 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Built with love, on an idyllic hill in Hyderabad is the home of Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, the only Indian to win two Olympics medals in badminton -- a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The beautiful space adorned with accolades for the always smiling, pretty, badminton ace has been featured in the sixth season of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is.

Spanning across three storeys, Sindhu's home offers a stunning view of the city she grew up in.

The hilltop home combines minimalistic layouts with bold accents. There is an abundance of space and clean lines throughout the house.

The piece de resistance in the house is undoubtedly her medal room, which celebrates all of her honours, medals, trophies from a life well lived.

In typical practical fashion, her home gym is right next to the trophy room, to remind her of the hard work and determination that has taken her places.

Her home has been designed considering both comfort and functionality, to ascertain the family has everything they need in one place.

The first two floors are occupied by the family and the third floor houses a home theatre and a terrace garden.

In addition to a large dining room and kitchen, there are several bedrooms on each floor.

Off court, Sindhu enjoys spending time with her nephew on their terrace garden, and watching movies with her family in their home theatre.

Sindhu's home is a haven of peace and quiet, and the functional design of her home helps her to relax and spend time with those she loves.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF HOME
COMMENT
Print this article
Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home
Inside Yuvraj Singh's Chandigarh Home
Step Inside Jim Sarbh's Home
Step Inside Jim Sarbh's Home
India's star footballer gives us a glimpse into his home
India's star footballer gives us a glimpse into his home
Do MoShah Look Worried?
Do MoShah Look Worried?
Media boycotted Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Ashok Gehlot
Media boycotted Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Ashok Gehlot
Crude shipments from US on the rise
Crude shipments from US on the rise
Why AIFF withdrew bid to host AFC Asian Cup
Why AIFF withdrew bid to host AFC Asian Cup

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Video: Step inside Neena Gupta's house

Video: Step inside Neena Gupta's house

Step Inside Suniel Shetty's Holiday Home

Step Inside Suniel Shetty's Holiday Home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances