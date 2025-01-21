Security stepped up for Rohit's Ranji return

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
January 21, 2025 23:15 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai's Rohit Sharna bats in the nets during a Ranji Trophy nets session in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma Telugu Fans

Additional security and increased seating arrangement for as many as 500 people will be put in place for India captain Rohit Sharma's first Ranji Trophy appearance for Mumbai in a decade.

Defending champions Mumbai, will resume the second leg of the premier domestic competition at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC in Mumbai, against a formidable J&K side starting on Thursday.

 

With Rohit named in Mumbai's 17-member squad along with fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a significant turnout can be expected on the match day at Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility.

However, seating arrangements can be made for only up to 500 people where Mumbai side has been regularly playing its league games in the Ranji Trophy.

“Additional security has been arranged and we have also increased the sitting capacity of fans up to 500,” a MCA official told PTI.

Mumbai are placed third behind table-leaders Baroda and second-placed J&K in Elite Group A and will need do find their best in order to progress in the competition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
