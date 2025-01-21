'I'm really excited to see him back'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson click a selfie in the team bus on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanju Samson/Instagram

A fit-again Mohammed Shami will spearhead the pace attack on his return to international cricket after nearly 14 months. He will be joined by left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, providing variety.

The duo were seen putting in the hard yards during their match-eve training session.

Suryakumar expressed excitement over Shami's return.

"It's always good to have an experienced bowler in your side, and he is making a comeback after over a year. I am really excited to see him. I have seen his journey, how he focused on his bowling and recovery at the NCA."

"It felt good to see him (Shami) on the ground. He has bowled well too. Obviously, he has done his preparation, and he was confident from the start."

After bowling for more than an hour at full throttle during India's first training session on Sunday, Shami did not bowl on Monday.

However, he was back to bowling with full intensity on the match eve.

"He has bowled well, and obviously, he has done his preparation. Even today, he is feeling good. Let's see what happens tomorrow," added Suryakumar.