Satwik-Chirag cruise into French Open final

Satwik-Chirag cruise into French Open final

Source: PTI
March 10, 2024 10:26 IST
This is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's third final appearance of the year

IMAGE: This is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's third final appearance of the year. Photograph: Kind courtesy FFBaD/X

India's world number one pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the men's doubles final of the French Open Super 750 tournament after beating South Korea's Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyuk in straight games in Paris.

 

This is the duo's third consecutive final of the year and the third time in this tournament. They won 21-13, 21-16 in the men's doubles semi-final on Saturday.

However, Lakshya Sen's campaign in the tournament ended after he lost to reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Kunlavut won 20-22, 21-13, 21-11 in an hour and 18 minutes in his men's singles semi-finals.

In a face-off between the two best pairs in the world, the Indian team of Rankireddy and Shetty dominated the reigning world champions to get one back, after losing against the same pair in the India Open final earlier this year.

After winning the first game comfortably, Rankireddy and Shetty gained the upper hand in the second game as well.

Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae tried to put up a fight after the mid-game interval, but a substantial early lead helped the Indians pocket the match in 40 minutes.

The Indian duo will take on Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in the final on Sunday. The Taiwanese pair defeated Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in their semi-final.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Youngsters' response to pressure helps India trump Eng
Stokes defends aggressive approach after series defeat
Gill to become first referee of Indian descent in EPL
EPL PIX: Arsenal go top; Man United down Everton
With Goel's exit, 3-member EC down to 1 member
Oppn 'concerned' as Arun Goel resigns abruptly as EC
F1 PIX: Verstappen takes his 100th podium in Saudi
F1 PIX: Verstappen takes his 100th podium in Saudi

Soccer PIX: Fernandes, Rashford power United

