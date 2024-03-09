Soccer PIX: Fernandes, Rashford power United to victory

Images from the EPL matches held on Saturday, March 9.

IMAGE: Everton's James Garner in action with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford fired in penalties to give Manchester United a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, their first Premier League victory in three games and one that will no doubt fan the embers of their top-four hopes.

Erik ten Hag's team remain sixth but with 47 points they crept closer to fourth-placed Aston Villa on 55 with a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Villa on Sunday, have 50 points and two games in hand.

"Every game we have to win, so every game is a must-need," Ten Hag said. "We could have scored three or four goals not just the two penalties. We could have been calmer and more composed on the ball."

Sean Dyche's Everton -- winless in 11 straight league games -- are 16th on 25 points, five points above the drop zone.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Both penalties came courtesy of clumsy tackles in the box on Alejandro Garnacho and both were against the run of play, with Everton the dominant team for long stretches against a United midfield that repeatedly gave away the ball.

"We have to win every single game," Garnacho told TNT Sports. "The manager wants me to go one V one, to shoot, to dribble. I won two penalties. It's important.

"It's like a dream with my age. A full Old Trafford stadium chanting my name is incredible. I am very proud and happy," he said.

Fernandes fired in the first from the spot in the 12th minute, and United's captain then handed the ball to Rashford to take the second in the 36th minute.

"We both kick the penalties. I asked Marcus if he wanted to take and he said he was confident," Fernandes said. "I felt I had my one, Rashy could get his goal from the penalty."

IMAGE: Everton's Jordan Pickford saves from Manchester United's Jonny Evans. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Rashford stutter-stepped before sending keeper Jordan Pickford the wrong way.

Fernandes became the club's all-time leading scorer from penalties with 29 conversions, ahead of former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's 28.

The Portuguese international almost had a second goal with a beautiful free kick in the first half that Pickford had to leap high to bat away.

Garnacho almost had a goal of his own when Fernandes played him in in the second half, but the 19-year-old launched it just over the bar.

Everton had 23 shots to United's 15 but squandered their chances with poor finishing touches, including a terrific late chance that saw Lewis Dobbin send a pass across goal that a sliding Dominic Calvert-Lewin was just a step too slow to connect with.

United were coming off successive league losses, to Fulham and Manchester City, that had ended an unbeaten run of four league wins.

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Enes Unal scores their second goal. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Bournemouth fight back to draw with Sheffield

Bournemouth denied Sheffield United their second victory of the year in the Premier League when they fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Gustavo Hamer gave United a first-half lead when he pounced on a rebound and struck with his right foot in the 27th minute, and defender Jack Robinson doubled the advantage minutes after half-time to give Chris Wilder's side hope of securing three points.

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara scores their first goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

But substitute Dango Ouattara pulled one back for Bournemouth in the 74th minute before Enes Unal scored in second-half added time to secure a point for the home side.

The result was just enough to move United off the bottom of the table, up one spot to 19th - a point above Burnley who have a game in hand, while Bournemouth are 13th on 32 points.

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri scores their first goal. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Defenders earn Wolves 2-1 win over Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a close-range goal by Rayan Ait-Nouri and a deflected shot from fellow defender Nelson Semedo.

The result moved Wolves up to eighth in the league on 41 points and kept intact their more than four-decade unbeaten streak at home to the Londoners.

The hosts' first goal came in the 52nd minute when Algerian international Ait-Nouri scooped the ball into the roof of the net after a Mario Lemina cutback from a free kick.

Semedo sealed the win 15 minutes later with a shot from just outside the area which hit Tom Cairney on the way in.

Fulham missed golden chances in the first half when Harry Wilson fluffed his shot in a one-on-one with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and Tosin Adarabioyo smacked the bar with a close-range effort.

Sa prevented a late comeback with two brilliant saves before Alex Iwobi hooked in from close range deep into stoppage time to give Fulham a late consolation goal.

Defeat left the visitors 12th in the table on 35 points.

The only sour note of the day for Wolves was seeing their best player, Pedro Neto, limp off with an injured hamstring towards the end of the first half.