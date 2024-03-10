News
Rediff.com  » Sports » F1 PIX: Verstappen takes his 100th podium with Saudi win

F1 PIX: Verstappen takes his 100th podium with Saudi win

March 10, 2024 08:56 IST
It was the first time Verstappen, winner of a record 19 of 22 races last year, has won the first two races of a season. He has also won 19 of the last 20.

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday . Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position on Saturday as Red Bull continued their dominant start to the Formula One season with a second one-two in as many races.

Sergio Perez was runner-up under the Jeddah Corniche floodlights, last year's winner taking the chequered flag 13.643 seconds behind his triple world champion team mate who now has a 15 point lead in the standings.

 

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, also setting the fastest lap on the way to his first podium of the season, but rookie stand-in team mate Oliver Bearman stole the show -- finishing seventh and voted Driver of the Day.

"Overall, a fantastic weekend for the whole team and myself. I felt really good with the car and it was the same in the race," Verstappen said.

The victory was a ninth in a row for Verstappen, dating back to Japan last September, and 56th of the 26-year-old Dutch driver's career.

It was also his 100th career podium while Red Bull's 115th win lifted them ahead of Williams in fourth place on the all-time lists.

"Max was clinical in his execution of that race," said team boss Christian Horner.

Britain's Bearman, making his F1 race debut at 18 years and 305 days old, started in 11th place as Ferrari's youngest rookie and was a hugely impressive replacement for Spaniard Carlos Sainz, sidelined by appendicitis.

The youngest ever British Formula One driver was also the 66th driver since the start of the championship in 1950 to score on his debut.

Sainz, who underwent surgery on Friday, was back at the track -- walking gingerly -- to watch his stand-in's extraordinary day of glory.

"Today he's been incredible," said Leclerc of Bearman.

"It's hugely impressive and I'm sure he's extremely proud. Everybody has noticed how talented he is and I'm sure it's just a matter of time before he's in F1."

Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix

IMAGE: Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren, with Fernando Alonso fifth for Aston Martin and George Russell sixth for Mercedes and the first of four British drivers following each other across the line.

McLaren's Lando Norris was eighth and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton ninth for Mercedes with Nico Hulkenberg taking the final point for last year's bottom team Haas.

The safety car was deployed on lap seven after Aston Martin's Lance Stroll hit the wall and then crashed into the barriers at turn 22.

The Canadian walked away unhurt as all but four drivers, including Norris and Hamilton, dived into the pits.

Norris, who was later cleared of a suspected jumped start off the grid, led when the new Aston Martin Vantage safety car returned to the pits on lap 9 but Verstappen was back in front by lap 13 and pulling away.

Perez was handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from his first pitstop and Haas's Kevin Magnussen collected a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Williams' Alex Albon.

The Dane was later handed another 10 second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage but his main role was to create a sufficient gap behind Hulkenberg for the German to be able to pit and still finish with a precious point.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was told to pit and park on the opening lap due to a suspected gearbox issue, becoming the first retirement of the season after all 20 cars finished the opener in Bahrain a week earlier.

Red Bull now have 87 points with Ferrari on 49 and McLaren on 28. The next race is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 24.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
