Rediff.com  » Sports » Sandeep Singh quits over sexual harassment; denies charge

Sandeep Singh quits over sexual harassment; denies charge

Source: ANI
January 01, 2023 14:29 IST
Sandeep Singh 'hands over' Sports Ministry 'responsibility' to Haryana CM amid sexual allegations probe

Sandeep Singh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sandeep Singh/Twitter

Hours after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against him, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday said that he has handed over the responsibility of the Sports department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar until the report of the investigation is out.

 

Singh further said that the allegations have been levelled against him to spoil his image.

"There is an attempt to mar my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports Department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," said Singh.

The Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against the Haryana Sports Minister following a complaint by a female coach accusing him of sexual harassment.

A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and begun an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

Source: ANI
