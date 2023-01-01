News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kohli, Dhoni, Messi welcome New Year in style

Kohli, Dhoni, Messi welcome New Year in style

By Rediff Sports
January 01, 2023 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Star batter Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika rung in the New Year in Dubai.

Virat Kohli

Kohli posted some classy pictures from their date night with a heart emoji.

Before the world rang in 2023, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor shared some stunning pictures of herself, calling it her ‘last dump’. She also tagged ‘hubster’ Virat as the photographer.

‘Last dump for the year! Photos by – Hubster @virat.kohli,’ the Chakda Xpress actor wrote with the photos.

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

The Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni rung in the New Year with Sakshi and Ziva by his side. They attended a fireworks show and the video of which was shared by Sakshi on her Instagram handle.

Lionel Messi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lionel Messi/Instagram

Another GOAT, Lionel Messi is having a good time out in the New Year. He uploaded pictures of his with his family on the first day of the year 2023.

Messi posted pictures from the New Year celebrations in which he can be seen posing with wife Antonela and his kids.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Where Are Virat, Anushka on NYE?
Where Are Virat, Anushka on NYE?
Ronaldo joins Saudi's Al Nassr in record $214m deal
Ronaldo joins Saudi's Al Nassr in record $214m deal
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant
How India's military strength grew in 2022
How India's military strength grew in 2022
The year my dream came true: Messi pens New Year post
The year my dream came true: Messi pens New Year post
Raut: If Rahul Gandhi's 'aura' continues this year...
Raut: If Rahul Gandhi's 'aura' continues this year...
Factors that will drive markets this week
Factors that will drive markets this week

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

The year my dream came true: Messi pens New Year post

The year my dream came true: Messi pens New Year post

Hardik meets Home Minister Shah ahead of SL series

Hardik meets Home Minister Shah ahead of SL series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances