Kohli, Dhoni, Messi welcome New Year in style

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Star batter Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika rung in the New Year in Dubai.

Kohli posted some classy pictures from their date night with a heart emoji.

Before the world rang in 2023, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor shared some stunning pictures of herself, calling it her ‘last dump’. She also tagged ‘hubster’ Virat as the photographer.

‘Last dump for the year! Photos by – Hubster @virat.kohli,’ the Chakda Xpress actor wrote with the photos.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

The Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni rung in the New Year with Sakshi and Ziva by his side. They attended a fireworks show and the video of which was shared by Sakshi on her Instagram handle.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lionel Messi/Instagram

Another GOAT, Lionel Messi is having a good time out in the New Year. He uploaded pictures of his with his family on the first day of the year 2023.

Messi posted pictures from the New Year celebrations in which he can be seen posing with wife Antonela and his kids.