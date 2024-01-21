News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kumble, Prasad in Ayodhya for....

Kumble, Prasad in Ayodhya for....

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 21, 2024 17:28 IST
Venkatesh Prasad

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Venkatesh Prasad/X

Cricket legend Anil Kumble arrived in Lucknow on Sunday for the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He is set to participate in the temple consecration on Monday, January 22.

Joining him, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has also journeyed to Ayodhya for this historic event.

 

 

Anil Kumble

Kumble's presence enhances the gathering of cricket luminaries, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj, all invited for this auspicious ceremony.

Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to share his enthusiasm, posting captivating photos from his journey to Ayodhya.

'Jai Shree Ram. What a moment. All set to witness an event of a lifetime. One of our most significant days. The whole of Ayodhya and the majority of our nation pulsating with joy. Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki Jai,' expressed Prasad in his post.

REDIFF CRICKET
