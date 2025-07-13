Shooting WC: Sheoran-Dhanda lose in qualifying

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 13, 2025 19:47 IST

Neeru Dhanda

IMAGE: Lakshay Sheoran and Neeru Dhanda missed out on making the medal round in the trap mixed team event at the ISSF Lonato World Cup. Photograph: NRAI/X

Lakshay Sheoran (22,19,25) and Neeru Dhanda (25,24,25) missed out on making the medal round in the trap mixed team event despite a perfect third series as India's campaign folded at the ISSF Lonato World Cup, in Lonato, Italy.

The Indian duo totaled 140 out of a possible 150 in the qualifying round to finish 10th among 54 pairs.

The second Indian pairing of Zoravar Singh Sandhu (21,23,24) and Preeti Rajak (23,24,23) combined for a tally of 138 to finish in 22nd

spot..

While Neeru continued from her brilliant fourth place finish in the women's trap a day earlier to miss just one target out of her 75, Lakshay had a blip in the second series, where he missed six, which eventually cost a shot at a podium finish.

Four teams, Australia, Great Britain and both the Spanish teams topped the qualifications with identical tallies of 143.

 

India's Kynan Chenai and Sabeera Haris had won a bronze in the mixed team event at the previous Nicosia Shotgun World Cup.

The event will be held for the first time in the Olympics at Los Angeles in 2028. 

