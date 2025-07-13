PIX: Siraj puts India in control as England stumble

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's, in London, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's, on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj produced a fiery spell with the ball on a deteriorating Lord's pitch as India's pacers reduced England to 98/4 at lunch on day four of the third Test on Sunday.



England's senior most batters Ben Stokes (two not out) and Joe Root (17 not out) were unbeaten at the lunch break with the hosts needing a good session with the bat post lunch to post a competitive total.



After a dramatic finish to the third day, the intensity remained high on the field with not much to separate both teams at the start of day four.

IMAGE: Harry Brook is bowled by Akash Deep. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Siraj, who thrives on a heated battle with the opposition batters, got India the early breakthrough when he dismissed Ben Duckett, who pulled it straight to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on.



A fired-up Siraj then got the wicket of Ollie Pope leg before wicket after India managed to successfully overturn the on-field umpire's decision using the review.



With the bowlers getting more assistance from Nursery End, Siraj bowled his heart out, with a magnificent spell of two wickets for 11 runs in seven runs.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Bumrah opened the bowling alongside Siraj on Day 4 and troubled Zak Crawley once again after the latter survived his fiery one over burst on Saturday.



The odd ball was jumping from length at the Nursery End, and Bumrah got one to take off that hit Crawley on the gloves, adding to the excitement at a packed Lord's.



Shubman Gill replaced Bumrah with Nitish Reddy and, following his two-wicket over in the first innings, the batting all-rounder got rid of Crawley for the second time in the match.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England opener Ben Duckett. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Crawley played a loose delivery, away from the body, to be caught at gully by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was finally able to hold on to a catch.

With the ball doing enough from both ends, Harry Brook thought (23 off 19) attack was the best form of defense, picking Akash Deep for successive boundaries with the scoop shot before stepping out to launch the pacer for a six over long-off.



However, Akash had the last laugh when Brook missed a rash sweep shot and was bowled, leaving England reeling on 87/4.