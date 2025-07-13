HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sable suffers knee injury during Monaco Diamond League

Sable suffers knee injury during Monaco Diamond League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 13, 2025 20:38 IST

x

Avinash Sable

IMAGE: Avinash Sable failed to finish the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday as he fell down during the water jump early in the race. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Seasoned Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable sustained a minor injury due to a nasty fall during the Monaco Diamond League two days back but he will be all right in quick time, his long-time coach Amrish Kumar said on Sunday.

Asian Games champion and National record holder Sable failed to finish the men's 3000m steeplechase event on Friday as he fell down during the water jump early in the race. He was seen clutching his lower thigh area just at the back of the knee as he left the race.

"Sable has suffered a minor injury around the knee. He will take rest and he should be all right in one or two weeks at the maximum. It is not much to worry about," Kumar, who is with the Army Sports Institute in Pune, told PTI.

"He was trying to protect the runner ahead of

him and who just jumped over the water barrier. While doing that, he himself fell, this kind of things happen in a race," he added.

The athlete ahead of him lost balance and went down, causing Sable to stumble as well.

It was Kumar who spotted Sable after he joined the Indian Army in 2012. Kumar made Sable shift to steeplechase from cross country run in 2017 and nurtured him into a top athlete..

With just one point from three Diamond League meetings this season, it will be difficult for the 30-year-old Sable to make it to the Diamond League Finals on August 27-28 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Sable, whose National record stands at 8 minute 09.91 seconds, finished 13th in the Xiamen Diamond League on April 16, was eighth in Keqiao -- also in China -- before a DNF in Monaco on Friday.

 

The last Diamond League meeting which has men's 3000m steeplechase in the roster is in Brussels on August 22.

The Sports Ministry on Friday approved Sable's training in Colorado Springs, US from July 15 to September 3 to prepare for the World Championships (September 13-21) in Tokyo for which he has already qualified.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Meet Harikrishnan A Ra: India's 87th chess GM
Meet Harikrishnan A Ra: India's 87th chess GM
IOA boss Usha forms panel to probe BFI election delays
IOA boss Usha forms panel to probe BFI election delays
Marc Marquez reigns supreme to win German MotoGP
Marc Marquez reigns supreme to win German MotoGP
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
Not just cricket: KL Rahul trained like a F1 driver
Not just cricket: KL Rahul trained like a F1 driver

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 More Detectives You'll Never Forget

webstory image 2

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 3

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

VIDEOS

Jaya Kishori spotted at the airport1:00

Jaya Kishori spotted at the airport

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years3:36

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 831:38

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD