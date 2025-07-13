Wimbledon Final Updates: Alcaraz wins first set vs Sinner

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during the Wimbledon men's singles final against Jannik Sinner on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz made a strong start to win the first set 6-4 against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday.



Sinner started off strongly as he broke the Spaniard in the sixth game to take control. Deft touch from Sinner as a clever drop shot followed by an ace helped the top seed take a 4-2 lead.



However, Alcaraz stormed right back to level the first set at 4-4 as Sinner comes up with a few unforced errors.



Alcaraz faced two break points on his serve but manages to close out the game with a 140mph ace. The Spaniard at his best with a clever drop shot to catch Sinner off guard and earn the break point and the first set point.



But he dumped the Sinner second serve into the net to lose out. However, the Italian followed it up with a double fault to hand his opponent another set point.



Magical

from Alcaraz as Sinner seems to have clinched the point with a superb forehand down the line but the Spaniard sensationally not only gets to the ball but also manages to slice the ball back and clinch the first set.He was down 2-4 before he won the next four games to seal the first set 6-4.Between them, Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the last six Grand Slam titles and their mesmeric clash last month in the longest-ever French Open final is being touted as one of the greatest of all time.

Sinner's three Grand Slam titles have all come on hard courts, two in Melbourne and one in New York.



Alcaraz's major titles have come on all the sport's surfaces, suggesting a more complete game, but Sinner's performance against Ben Shelton in the quarters and Djokovic in the semis, show just how suited his game is to grass.



The only other time they have met on grass was at Wimbledon in 2022 when Sinner won their last-16 clash in four sets.



Should Alcaraz prevail he would join Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Djokovic as the only men to win the Wimbledon title three years in a row and he would also surpass Nadal's two Wimbledon crowns.