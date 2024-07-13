News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon

Rohit Skips Ambani Wedding For Wimbledon

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 13, 2024 01:16 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X
 

While cricket stars flocked to the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for the wedding of the season, former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma attended the first men's semi-final at Wimbledon between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz at Centre Court on Friday.

'Welcome to #Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma,' the official Wimbledon X handle posted, sharing a picture of the cricketer who led India to the T20 World Cup title last fortnight.

The Ambanis owned Mumbai Indian IPL franchise replaced Rohit with Hardik Pandya as MI skipper before IPL 2024.

Dinesh Karthik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Instagram

Retired cricketer Dinesh Karthik was also spotted at the semi-final, accompanied by his wife, squash champion Dipika Pallikal.

Dipika Pallikal

They were joined by their brother-in-law, squash legend Saurav Ghosal and his wife, Diya Pallikal, who is Dipika's sister.

REDIFF SPORTS
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
SEE: Hardik, Ananya Light Up Dance Floor
Isn't Radhika An Absolutely Gorgeous Bride?
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
Djokovic sets up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz
Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
