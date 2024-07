Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain.

A couple of days after he was appointed Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha Jain attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: IPL 2024 Champions KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Also at the wedding was Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer.

Interestingly, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who led India to winning the T20 World Cup on June 29, was away at Wimbledon on Friday, missing the event.