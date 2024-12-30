HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russell's double powers Rudras to 1st HIL win

Source: PTI
December 30, 2024 23:28 IST

Russell's brace hands UP Rudras come-from-behind win over Kalinga Lancers in HIL

HIL

IMAGE: Late goals secure thrilling win for UP Rudras. Photograph: Kind Courtesy HIL/X

UP Rudras came from a goal down to beat Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 3-1 to register their first win in the Hockey India League in Rourkela on Monday.

Enrique Gonzalez put Kalinga Lancers ahead in the 13th minute through a field strike before Kane Russell (45th) converted a penalty corner and later Sudeep Chirmako (50th) scored from a field effort to give UP Rudras a 2-1 lead.

Russell was again in the thick of action, converting another penalty corner in the final minute of the game.

 

Gonzalez found the back of the net after he was brilliantly set up by Sanjay from the right for the first goal of the match.

Sanjay carried the ball and then squared it to Gonzalez, who was completely unmarked. With time and space to shoot, he slotted home the ball.

UP Rudras pressed hard for the equaliser and their efforts bore fruit at the stroke of the third quarter when Russell's powerful low shot hit the opposition goal, leaving rival goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak all ends up.

Five minutes later, Chirmako scored a lucky goal as Rudras went 2-1 up with 10 minutes of play remaining.

Goalkeeper Pathak had come off his line and Chirmako managed to deflect the ball towards the goal.

In the dying moments of the game, Russell sealed the game in UP Rudras' favour, slamming home another penalty corner past Pathak. 

Source: PTI
