Proud of You, Dadda: Angad Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a beacon of hope with a stellar bowling performance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Team India faced another setback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, losing the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs and trailing 1-2 in the series.

Despite the defeat, Jasprit Bumrah emerged as a beacon of hope with a stellar bowling performance.

The ace pacer claimed a remarkable 9 wicket match haul, which included a five wicket burst in the second innings. In doing so, Bumrah surpassed Shoaib Akhtar's record of 13 five wicket hauls in Test cricket. His milestone 200th wicket in the format came in style, with Travis Head becoming the historic scalp.

Bumrah now holds an exceptional record of 203 Test wickets at an average of 19.42 -- the first bowler ever to achieve 200 wickets at an average under 20 in the longest format.

As Bumrah tore through the opposition, son Angad stole the spotlight off the field.

In an Instagram story shared by Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan little Angad was seen celebrating the achievement by holding the match ball with a heartwarming message, 'Proud of you dadda, today and every day.'

This series, Bumrah has been nothing short of phenomenal. He is the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with 30 scalps and now holds the record for most wickets by an Indian in a single edition of the World Test Championship, surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin.

Additionally, he is the top wicket-taker in international cricket this year.