Was Ashwin's X Post Directed At Rohit?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 9 on Day 5 of the 4th Test at the MCG on Monday, December 30, 2024. Photograph: ICC/X

Ravichandran Ashwin dropped cryptic posts amid skipper Rohit Sharma and the Indian team's struggles on Day 5 of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

A very out-of-form Rohit did all the hard work but eventually returned to the dressing room with nothing to show for it.

Rohit adopted a defensive stance and mustered up nine runs after facing 40 deliveries. After effectively dealing with the pace threat, he decided to take on his counterpart Pat Cummins.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin's cryptic post. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/X

His attempted flick resulted in a thick outside edge, which carried to Mitchell Marsh at gully. With his head and shoulders slumped, Rohit returned to the dugout and left the floodgates open.

In the same over, K L Rahul walked back for a five-ball duck with Virat Kohli was next to follow.

When India were in a spot at 33 for 3, Ashwin took to X to drop a cryptic post about 'good leaders'.

'Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap.'

A couple of minutes later, he went on to repost his comment by adding, 'This tweet isn't for people who own fan clubs.'

India eventually went down by 184 runs, losing seven wickets in the last session of play on Day 5 on Monday, Australia taking a 2-1 series lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.