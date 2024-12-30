Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's relentless brilliance with the ball prompted Simon Katich to crown him as the new 'King' of Indian cricket. Photograph: ICC/X

In a scathing critique of Virat Kohli's decline as a batter, former Australia batter Simon Katich delivered a harsh verdict on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test.

Kohli, once revered as the 'King' of Indian cricket, faltered yet again, falling for just 5 runs as India suffered a crushing 184 run defeat.

Kohli's dismissal followed a familiar script -- edging an outside-off delivery, this time from Mitchell Starc, into the safe hands of Usman Khawaja at slip. Despite a promising start, Kohli's 29-ball stay ended in disappointment, highlighting his repeated struggles against the fourth-fifth stump channel.

Katich, commentating on SEN Cricket, didn't hold back. 'The King is dead,' he declared as Kohli walked off visibly frustrated.

'King Bumrah has taken the mantle now. Kohli looks dejected, and this was a crucial knock for him. He has come up short yet again,' added Katich, who coached Kohli's IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, from 2019 to 2021.

While Kohli's century in Perth momentarily rekindled hope, his inconsistency throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has raised questions about his reign as India's cricketing monarch.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's relentless brilliance with the ball prompted Katich to crown him as the new 'King' of Indian cricket.