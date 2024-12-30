'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'

'It's not really up to Rohit Sharma.'

'The chairman of selectors has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit himself deciding what should be the future.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has scored two centuries and two fifties, while Virat Kohli has managed one ton and one half-century. Photograph: BCCI

India's 184 run defeat in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has brought renewed scrutiny on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both stalwarts endured another forgettable outing, with Rohit scoring just 9 and Kohli managing a mere 5 runs on Day 5, further fuelling debate about their future in Test cricket.

While both players average slightly above 24 in Tests this year, their contributions in 2024 paint contrasting pictures.

Rohit has scored two centuries and two fifties while Kohli has managed one ton and one half-century.

The repeated nature of Kohli's dismissals -- chasing deliveries outside the off-stump -- has raised serious concerns, with many questioning the role of the batting coach in addressing this flaw.

Commentator and former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was candid in his assessment, calling for different yardsticks to evaluate the two players.

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar emphasised Kohli's stature as a Test great, contrasting it with Rohit's struggles in the format.

'I must say there is no comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as Test batters. Virat Kohli is right up there. He's a great Test batter, and Rohit Sharma is a good Test batter. Rohit's white-ball batting is great,' Manjrekar stated.

'So Virat Kohli obviously deserves a longer rope. It's not so much about Virat Kohli. I want to know what the batting coach of India is doing. We can't solve the obvious problem of such a fine player. Enough has been said about Virat Kohli, we just have to leave him alone,' he added.

Manjrekar also pointed to Rohit's current state, suggesting the decision about his future lies more with the selectors than the player himself.

'It's not really up to Rohit Sharma. If you look at how the protocol and the hierarchy of team selection is, the chairman of selectors has the decision to make. He has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit Sharma himself deciding what should be the future,' he explained.

'The chairman of selectors has that power. That's with Rohit, and he does look down in the doldrums. Virat Kohli is a different issue altogether.'

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, speaking to the broadcasters on Day 5, offered contrasting opinions on the two senior batters. While he expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to continue for another World Test Championship cycle, he suggested that Rohit may need to consider stepping away from the format.

'I think Virat will play for some time. Forget the way he got out, or whatever. I think he'll play for another three or four years. As far as Rohit is concerned, it's a call. At the top of the order, you know, just feel the footwork isn't the same. He's probably at times late in meeting the ball, so it's his call at the end of the series,' Shastri said.

Shastri also acknowledged Kohli's vulnerability against deliveries outside the off-stump, noting that the Australian bowlers had been relentless in exploiting this weakness.

'Australia have been relentless. They pegged away there. They tested his patience. You know, he left a lot of balls. I still believe the way he's batted in this Test match, apart from the dismissals, he's looked good,' Shastri remarked.

Former England cricketer Mark Nicholas echoed similar sentiments during the lunch break on Day 5, noting the familiar pattern of Kohli's dismissals while comparing his struggles to a modern-day Bradman. 'Seems like he's the modern Bradman, but even he has trouble with his line just outside off-stump,' Nicholas observed.

As the series nears its conclusion, both Kohli and Rohit face pivotal moments in their careers. For Kohli, it's a matter of addressing technical vulnerabilities and regaining his consistency, while for Rohit, the question looms larger -- whether it's time to move on from Test cricket.