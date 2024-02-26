Liverpool leave it late to beat Chelsea for League Cup title

IMAGE: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring against Chelsea in extra time during the Carabao Cup, League Cup Final against Chelsea on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Liverpool won the League Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 through a late extra-time goal from captain Virgil van Dijk after a fierce end-to-end battle at Wembley on Sunday.

Dutchman Van Dijk rose to meet a corner in the 118th minute and nodded home in front of cheering Liverpool fans.

The two teams had numerous chances in the first 90 minutes.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Noni Madueke in action with Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Both sides had goals ruled out after long VAR checks, with Raheem Sterling's first-half effort for Chelsea cancelled out because Nicolas Jackson was offside in the build-up while Van Dijk's second-half header was disallowed for an infringement by Wataru Endo.

Both teams also hit the post, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in the first half and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher in the second.

It was the third Cup victory for Juergen Klopp's Liverpool over Chelsea in two years, the Reds winning the League and FA Cups in 2022 after goalless draws and penalty shootouts.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores off a header. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Liverpool were without key players such as Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson for the final and, by the end of a match that went to extra time after a goalless 90 minutes, were fielding a largely second-string team.

"It's emotion, it's everything, I'm so proud of the boys," van Dijk told Sky television on the pitch as the red half of the Wembley fans celebrated.

"All the young boys playing their part in what we achieved today, it's incredible. On to more."

"You should always savour the good moments and this is one of them. You should never take these things for granted," the Netherlands defender said.