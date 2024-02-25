News
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United

EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United

February 25, 2024 22:15 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia celebrates scoring against Sheffield United at Molineux Stadium

IMAGE: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pablo Sarabia celebrates scoring against Sheffield United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain on Sunday. Photograph: Premier League/X

Wolverhampton Wanderers climbed to eighth place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday, with Pablo Sarabia's first-half strike sealing their third win in four matches.

Wolves' first league win at home since December took them to 38 points from 26 matches. United, who have 13 points, remained bottom of the table.

 

The hosts looked for an early lead when Mario Lamina headed Sarabia's free kick from the edge of the six-yard box in the 12th minute but Jayden Bogle protected the near post with a block.

Bogle headed down keeper Ivo Grbic's long ball in the 23rd minute for Rhian Brewster to run ahead with just keeper Jose Sa ahead, but the former Liverpool striker shot it wide under pressure from Toti Gomes.

The visitors wasted a similar opportunity in the 29th minute when Gustavo Hamer's through ball sent James McAtee on a breakaway run into the box but McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, shot straight at Sa.

Wolves took the lead a minute later when Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross found Sarabia poorly marked in the middle of the box. The Spain international headed past Grbic to score his third goal in the campaign.

Tempers flared as pressure mounted, with United's Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza pushing each other in the 36th minute following a verbal exchange.

"It's two passionate players coming together, it's a disagreement. We sorted it out at half time," Brewster said.

Pablo Sarabia times his leap to perfection to head the ball into the back of the net and score the winner 

IMAGE: Pablo Sarabia times his leap to perfection to head the ball into the back of the net and score the winner. Photograph: Premier League/X

Sarabia almost scored his second in the 66th minute when Joao Gomes flicked from the right, but his first-touch left footer from outside the box went just wide of the far post.

Robinson's long throw into the Wolves box was flicked towards the goal by McAtee in the 88th minute, but Auston Trusty fell just short of a close-range finish as United failed to find a late equaliser.

"It's a tough one to take. I don't want us to be unlucky, I want us to be ruthless," United manager Chris Wilder told Sky Sports.

"We've not found that big moment. We had two big chances in the first half. The team is learning in the job, it's a fresh, new team, and the hardest place to learn is in the Premier League," he added.

"First half pretty good, second half lost our way a bit," Wolves manager Gary O'Neil told BBC. "Lost our way, really didn't like us at all second half so lots for me to make sure we get better at today off the back of that."

Wolves are a point ahead of Newcastle United, whom they visit on Saturday. Sheffield United host Arsenal on March 4.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
