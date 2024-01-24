News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest No 1 at 43

Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest No 1 at 43

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 24, 2024 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohan Bopanna/Instagram

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna clinched the coveted No. 1 spot in men’s doubles at the Australian Open 2024, marking a career-high achievement surpassing his previous world No. 3 ranking in 2013.

 

Following his semifinal triumph, Bopanna expressed gratitude to his team and partner Matthew Ebden in an emotional on-court interview.

At 43, he also made history as the oldest player in men’s tennis to reach the pinnacle of world No. 1.

'I want to thank my team who are here, they have definitely been through some tough moments. The career high was in 2013 and you know, you have got to keep going, what can you say? Never hold back, so thanks to all of them. And most of all thanks to my partner Matt, who I will get this ranking with. So, truly special and you know it is always going to be a fantastic memory here,' Boappana said in the on-court interview.

The milestone victory was sealed with a straight-set win against Argentine opponents Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Moltini, solidifying Bopanna's indomitable legacy in the sport.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Dayana Yastremska Lights Up Aus Open
Dayana Yastremska Lights Up Aus Open
Will India Play 4 Spinners In 1st Test?
Will India Play 4 Spinners In 1st Test?
BCCI Awards: Meet The Winners!
BCCI Awards: Meet The Winners!
Can India Win Another Oscar This Year?
Can India Win Another Oscar This Year?
Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues in Manipur
Assam Rifles soldier fires at 6 colleagues in Manipur
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
What Macron Will See On Republic Day
What Macron Will See On Republic Day

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Stokes shares frustration over Bashir's visa delay

Stokes shares frustration over Bashir's visa delay

SEE: Kuldeep's Ram, Hanuman Portraits

SEE: Kuldeep's Ram, Hanuman Portraits

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances