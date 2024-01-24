Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest No 1 at 43

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohan Bopanna/Instagram

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna clinched the coveted No. 1 spot in men’s doubles at the Australian Open 2024, marking a career-high achievement surpassing his previous world No. 3 ranking in 2013.

Following his semifinal triumph, Bopanna expressed gratitude to his team and partner Matthew Ebden in an emotional on-court interview.

At 43, he also made history as the oldest player in men’s tennis to reach the pinnacle of world No. 1.

'I want to thank my team who are here, they have definitely been through some tough moments. The career high was in 2013 and you know, you have got to keep going, what can you say? Never hold back, so thanks to all of them. And most of all thanks to my partner Matt, who I will get this ranking with. So, truly special and you know it is always going to be a fantastic memory here,' Boappana said in the on-court interview.

The milestone victory was sealed with a straight-set win against Argentine opponents Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Moltini, solidifying Bopanna's indomitable legacy in the sport.