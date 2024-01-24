News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stokes shares frustration over Bashir's visa delay

Stokes shares frustration over Bashir's visa delay

January 24, 2024 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shoaib Bashir

IMAGE: Shoaib Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, is one of three uncapped players named in the England squad for the Test series in India. Photograph: Somerset County Cricket Club/Instagram

Uncapped England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the opening Test against India following a visa delay, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, travelled with the squad to Abu Dhabi where England trained before the team arrived in India for the five-Test series beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Uncapped Somerset spinner Bashir, however, has returned home to sort out his visa issues, according to the reports.

 

"I find it particularly frustrating," England captain Ben Stokes told the British media.

"We announced the squad in mid-December, and now 'Bash' finds himself without a visa to get here."

"I am more frustrated for him. I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England test team. I feel for him."

India and Pakistan have soured political relations, and they do not play each other outside multi-team events.

People of Pakistani origin are required to submit additional details for obtaining an Indian visa, according to the website of the Indian High Commission in London.

An England team spokesperson was not immediately available to elaborate.

Australia's Pakistan-born opener Usman Khawaja faced a similar visa delay ahead of their tour of India last year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also complained about a visa issue ahead of last year's 50-overs World Cup in India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
BCCI Awards: Meet The Winners!
BCCI Awards: Meet The Winners!
Will India Play 4 Spinners In 1st Test?
Will India Play 4 Spinners In 1st Test?
Why You Will Fall In Love With Sini!
Why You Will Fall In Love With Sini!
SEE: Kuldeep's Ram, Hanuman Portraits
SEE: Kuldeep's Ram, Hanuman Portraits
Crypto: Brace For Volatility, Regulation
Crypto: Brace For Volatility, Regulation
Trump wins New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race
Trump wins New Hampshire, Haley vows to stay in race

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

SEE: Kuldeep's Ram, Hanuman Portraits

SEE: Kuldeep's Ram, Hanuman Portraits

Dayana Yastremska Lights Up Aus Open

Dayana Yastremska Lights Up Aus Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances