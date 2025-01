IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's ventures into a new avenue. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's premier wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will co-own the Mumbai Pickle Power franchise at the inaugural season of World Pickleball League (WPBL).

Pant's foray into India's first franchise-based pickleball league marks an exciting new chapter for the sport.

Pant said, "The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level."