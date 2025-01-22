Ben Shelton blasts on-court interviewers at Aus Open

'I've been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcaster.'

IMAGE: The 'disrespect' shown by Australian Open broadcasters towards players has not gone down well with USA's Ben Shelton. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Australian Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton has taken the Grand Slam's on-court interviewers to task for being "disrespectful" to players.

Shelton reached his first semi-final at Melbourne Park on Wednesday with a four-set win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego at Rod Laver Arena.

He was interviewed on court by Australian former Davis Cup player John Fitzgerald, who suggested no-one would be cheering the American in his semi-final, with his opponent yet to be confirmed between defending champion Jannik Sinner or local hope Alex De Minaur.

Sinner later beat De Minaur in straight sets in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena.

On court, Shelton laughed off the comment and said home fans were welcome to boo him or "throw stuff at (his) head" if supporting De Minaur.

But he was scathing in his post-match press conference.

"I've been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters," Shelton told reporters.

"I don't think that the guy who mocked Novak (Djokovic), I don't think that was just a single event.

"I've noticed it with different people, not just myself."

Tennis Australia, the tournament's organisers, were contacted for comment.

Djokovic was annoyed by comments made by Australian broadcaster Tony Jones on TV, saying the Serb was "over-rated" and a "has-been".

Djokovic declined to do the customary on-court interview after his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka on Sunday pending a public apology from Jones.

Shelton said he was also put off during his post-match interview after playing 38-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils in the fourth round.

"There are some comments that have been made to me in post-match interviews by a couple of different guys, whether it was, 'Hey, (Gael) Monfils is old enough to be your dad. Maybe he is your dad,'" Shelton added.

"Or today on the court, 'Hey, Ben, how does it feel that no matter who you play in your next match, no one is going to be cheering for you?'

"I mean, it may be true, but I just don’t think the comment is respectful from a guy I’ve never met before in my life."

Shelton signed off by saying broadcasters should help grow the sport and help athletes who won matches on the biggest stage to enjoy one of their biggest moments.

"I feel like there's just been a lot of negativity. I think that's something that needs to change," he said.