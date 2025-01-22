HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy promotions?

Will Rohit travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy promotions?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2025 17:09 IST

x

India to follow ICC's kit-elated guidelines at Champions Trophy, says BCCI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's participation for ICC engagements in Pakistan not scheduled

IMAGE: BCCI undecided over Indian captain Rohit Sharma's participation for ICC engagements in Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team will adhere to the dress code set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the upcoming Champions Trophy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Wednesday, rejecting speculation that the Board had objected to host Pakistan's name on the official jersey for the side.

 

The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 and India will play its share of matches in Dubai after citing security concerns as the reason for refusing to travel to Pakistan.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during Champions Trophy," Saikia told PTI.

"Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit," he added.

However, Saikia said that whether national captain Rohit Sharma participates in the ICC's pre-tournament engagements, including a press conference and official photo shoot, in Lahore is still being discussed.

"Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that's still not decided," Saikia added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Djokovic storms into his 50th Grand Slam semi-final!
Djokovic storms into his 50th Grand Slam semi-final!
Security stepped up for Rohit's Ranji return
Security stepped up for Rohit's Ranji return
'I'm really excited to see him back'
'I'm really excited to see him back'
Declining eyesight won't stop ABD from comeback
Declining eyesight won't stop ABD from comeback
CT exclusion: 'Hurt' Suryakumar says...
CT exclusion: 'Hurt' Suryakumar says...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cut-Out Queens: Malaika, Kiara, Uorfi

webstory image 2

5 Winter Care Tips For Indoor Plants

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13: 13 Stunning Features You Must Know

VIDEOS

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport0:26

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh3:28

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh

Shefali Jariwala effortlessly rocks her airport look1:16

Shefali Jariwala effortlessly rocks her airport look

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD