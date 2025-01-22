Djokovic storms into his 50th Grand Slam semi-final after epic battle

'It's one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, on any court really.'

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates with coach Andy Murray after his epic win over Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-final on Tuesday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Novak Djokovic brushed aside an injury scare and quelled a solid challenge from Carlos Alcaraz to win the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The World No 7 bounced back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 and reaffirm his status as one of the top contenders in Melbourne.

A subplot to this win: Andy Murray becomes the only man to beat Alcaraz as a player and a coach. Murray had defeated Alcaraz at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells in 2021.

Despite a disappointing semi-final exit last year and failing to win a major in 2024 for the first time since 2017, Djokovic showed no signs of slowing down in his high-quality 3-hour, 37-minute encounter with Alcaraz.

Under the guidance of coach Andy Murray, Djokovic relied on aggressive baseline play, hitting powerful shots from both wings to take control of the match.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz in action during the match against Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Alcaraz, the world number three, struggled to find his rhythm in the face of Djokovic's relentless attack, despite using his drop shot effectively early on. The wind played a part in the early exchanges, with both players struggling to maintain consistent levels.

The gap of 15 yrs and 349 days betweeen Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz is the biggest in a Slam quarter-final since Jimmy Connors vs Andre Agassi at the 1989 US Open.

But The Serbian soon found his groove, taking a 3-0 lead in the second set and capitalizing on a slight dip in Alcaraz's form.

'I want to say my utmost respect and admiration for Carlos, everything he stands for and what he has achieved so far in his career,' Djokovic praised Alcarez after the match.

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

'What a terrific guy he is, and an even better competitor. Youngest ever No. 1 in the world, four Grand Slams, and I'm sure we are going to see a lot of him... Maybe not as much as I would like, but he is going to be there for sure longer than me.

'I just wish this match today was the final, honestly. It's one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, on any court really,' he added.

Novak Djokovic becomes only the third player in the Open Era to reach an Australian Open semi-final at 37 years of age.

'If I lost that second set, I don't know if I would continue playing, but I felt better and better. I managed to play a great couple of games to end the second set. I saw that Carlos was hesitant from the back of the court, and I took my chances. I started to feel and move better,' Djokovic noted.

"It didn't bother me towards the end of the match [the pain], only in that second set. When the medications start to release I will see what the reality is tomorrow morning. Right now, I will try to be in the moment and enjoy this victory," he said.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Djokovic increased the intensity in the third set, where he delivered 11 winners and committed just four unforced errors, breaking Alcaraz twice.

The highlight of the set came when Djokovic triumphed in a lengthy rally to claim the set and take a 2-1 lead. With momentum on his side, he sealed the match in the fourth set.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara celebrate after his win. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

After a relentless display, Djokovic clinched the match on his first match point, roaring in celebration before embracing Alcaraz.

This victory marked his 50th major semi-final appearance, extending his own record, and gave him a 5-3 lead over Alcaraz in their head-to-head encounters.

Djokovic will next face Alexander Zverev, who defeated Tommy Paul in four sets earlier on Tuesday.

“Every time that we play against other, I think a show is guaranteed," Alcaraz said.

“I'm just lucky I get to live this experience.”

IMAGE: Andy Murray greets Carlos Alcaraz in the gym, giving his commiserations after the match. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Djokovic becomes only the third player in the Open Era to reach an Australian Open semi-final at 37 years of age, joining the ranks of Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer.

This victory also marked his first win over a Top 10 player at a major since 2023 when he defeated Daniil Medvedev to capture his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

A 10-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic has long been a dominant force on the hard courts of Melbourne Park, where he secured his first Grand Slam title in 2008 and will look to add another to his trophy cabinet.