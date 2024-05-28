News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open

Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 28, 2024 06:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and their son are pictured in the stands after his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

While Rafael Nadal's French Open journey ended in a first round defeat, it was a tournament marked by a special presence -- his son, Rafael Jr.

Though Nadal's time on court was brief, the support from his family was unwavering.

Rafael Nadal

Cameras captured heartwarming moments of Rafa Jr. cheering from the stands alongside Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello.

'There's a big percentage I will not be back here (at Roland Garros) but I am not 100 per cent sure,' Nadal admitted to the crowd after his loss.

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: For Rafael Nadal, having his son witness his matches held profound significance. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

'I hope to be back on this court for the Olympics, that motivates me.'

This potential farewell to Roland Garros was an emotional one for Nadal. It marked the third time since his debut in 2005 that he won't celebrate his birthday in Paris (June 3) after winning the tournament.

Rafael Nadal

This French Open, win or lose, will be remembered for a new chapter in Nadal's personal story -- sharing his passion for the game with his son.

Rafael Nadal

 

Rafael Nadal

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd
French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd
French Open: Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round
French Open: Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round
French Open: Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to reach 2nd rd
French Open: Osaka overcomes Bronzetti to reach 2nd rd
Kejriwal seeks 7-day bail extension; drama, says BJP
Kejriwal seeks 7-day bail extension; drama, says BJP
Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out
Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out
Prajwal Revanna apologises, to appear before SIT
Prajwal Revanna apologises, to appear before SIT
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 docs among 3 held

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Historic upset! Zverev dethrones Nadal at French Open

Historic upset! Zverev dethrones Nadal at French Open

What's next for Nadal after French Open exit?

What's next for Nadal after French Open exit?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances