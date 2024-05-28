Rafa Jr. Steals Hearts At French Open

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and their son are pictured in the stands after his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

While Rafael Nadal's French Open journey ended in a first round defeat, it was a tournament marked by a special presence -- his son, Rafael Jr.

Though Nadal's time on court was brief, the support from his family was unwavering.

Cameras captured heartwarming moments of Rafa Jr. cheering from the stands alongside Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello.

'There's a big percentage I will not be back here (at Roland Garros) but I am not 100 per cent sure,' Nadal admitted to the crowd after his loss.

IMAGE: For Rafael Nadal, having his son witness his matches held profound significance. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

'I hope to be back on this court for the Olympics, that motivates me.'

This potential farewell to Roland Garros was an emotional one for Nadal. It marked the third time since his debut in 2005 that he won't celebrate his birthday in Paris (June 3) after winning the tournament.

This French Open, win or lose, will be remembered for a new chapter in Nadal's personal story -- sharing his passion for the game with his son.