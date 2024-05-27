French Open PIX: Sinner, Jabeur ease into second round

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday.



Sinner eases past Eubanks

IMAGE: Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner can become World No 1 for the first time over the next fortnight. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Italian world number two Jannik Sinner looked fully recovered from his injury problems as he saw off American Christopher Eubanks 6-3 6-3 6-4 in the French Open first round on Monday.

Sinner, the Australian Open champion, withdrew from the Madrid Open and missed the Rome Masters with a hip injury, but was back on form at Roland Garros as Eubanks exited at the first hurdle for the second successive year.



"The hip is good, I'm glad that my team and myself, we were working very hard to be on court as soon as possible," Sinner said.



"For sure, the general shape is not at 100% yet, so we try to build every day."



The Italian broke twice in the opening set to lead 4-1 before Eubanks broke back but Sinner saw out the set with another break, and needed just one break in each of the next two sets to take his place in the second round.



"Honestly, I'm just happy to be back on court, I was injured, so I'm very happy to be back here," Sinner said.



"It's a very special tournament for me, it was the first time in a quarter-final of a grand slam, so I have some great memories."

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner shakes hands with Christopher Eubanks of the US. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

The American fought bravely to the end, forcing two break points with Sinner serving for the match, but the Italian's smile soon returned as he recovered under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen.



"Thanks everyone, the support has been amazing, the roof closed for the first time here on Suzanne, so I'm very happy," Sinner said.



Sinner, who can become world number one for the first time over the next fortnight, will next play French wildcard Richard Gasquet, the Italian hoping to avoid a repeat of last year when he went out in the second round.



"I know I have to improve some things so I'm happy that I have my team. They push me every day and let's see what I can achieve in the future," Sinner said.



"Also, being happy on the court, which is maybe the most important, and I truly enjoy to play tennis so I'm very happy to be here."



Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery

IMAGE: Ons Jabeur outclassed American wildcard Sachia Vickery in straight sets. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur began her latest attempt to win an elusive Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over American wildcard Sachia Vickery in the French Open first round on Monday.



In front of a thin crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, Tunisian Jabeur quickly racked up a 3-0 lead, but Vickery reduced the gap with a break of her own, only to hand the momentum back to the former Wimbledon and US Open runner-up.



Jabeur pulled out plenty of tricks to close out the opening set, even as the roof closed over the main showcourt due to rain, before taking control of the second set as Vickery struggled.



The 29-year-old American had prevailed in three sets in the pair's only previous meeting in Chicago six years ago, but there was no late comeback as 2023 quarter-finalist Jabeur clinically closed out the match on serve in 81 minutes.