French Open: Zverev upsets Nadal in first-round clash

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in their highly anticipated first round clash, giving the 14-times French Open champion an early exit.

It was fitting that Nadal, who lost the first point, also lost the last one. Between a missed drop shot and a forehand error, both players showcased excellent tennis.

Nadal's play came in bursts, while Zverev maintained a steady barrage of powerful serves, forehands, and backhands.

