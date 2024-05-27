News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open: Zverev upsets Nadal in first-round clash

French Open: Zverev upsets Nadal in first-round clash

Last updated on: May 27, 2024 22:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rafael Nadal

Photograph: Kind Courtesy French Open/X.com

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in their highly anticipated first round clash, giving the 14-times French Open champion an early exit.

It was fitting that Nadal, who lost the first point, also lost the last one. Between a missed drop shot and a forehand error, both players showcased excellent tennis.

Nadal's play came in bursts, while Zverev maintained a steady barrage of powerful serves, forehands, and backhands.

 

Ultimately, Nadal lacked the consistency to compete with Zverev. The Rome champion and three-time Roland Garros semifinalist solidified his credentials with a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory, potentially marking himself as the tournament favorite.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Iyer Fire Destroys Sunrisers!
Iyer Fire Destroys Sunrisers!
SRK Bonds With KKR Mums
SRK Bonds With KKR Mums
Three words defining KKR's IPL 2024 triumph...
Three words defining KKR's IPL 2024 triumph...
Woman who alleged Yediyurappa molested daughter dies
Woman who alleged Yediyurappa molested daughter dies
French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd
French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd
You've Redefined T20s'
You've Redefined T20s'
Delhi fire: Parents of newborns say they weren't told
Delhi fire: Parents of newborns say they weren't told

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd

French Open: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into 2nd rd

Shreyas vindicated: 'His success is not an accident'

Shreyas vindicated: 'His success is not an accident'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances