PT Usha recalls Dharmendra's generosity

IMAGE: PT Usha's post paying tribute to Dharmendra. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Legendary athlete and Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha expressed her gratitude in a tribute to superstar actor Dharmendra.

Usha recalled Dharmendra's act of generosity during her days on the track.

In post on X, Usha reminisced: 'In 1986, after winning 4 gold & 1 silver at the Asian Games, Dharmendra ji sent me Rs. 50,000/- cash prize for my achievement. We couldn't meet personally due to our busy schedules but sometimes love & affection are enough to keep the hearts connected even 1000 miles apart. RIP.'

Dharmendra passed into the ages on Monday, November 24 and his last rites were held on November 25.