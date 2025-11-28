HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hyderabad, are you ready for Messi?

Hyderabad, are you ready for Messi?

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 28, 2025 09:35 IST

x

Messi confirms Hyderabad stop on GOAT Tour

Lionel Messi's pan India tour commences on December 13

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's pan India tour commences on December 13. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Football maestro Lionel Messi officially confirmed that Hyderabad has been added to the list of cities he will visit during his much-anticipated GOAT Tour.

Hyderabad had been mentioned earlier as the fourth venue by Satadru Dutta, the man who is bringing the Argentine legend to India.

Messi took to Instagram to share the news, expressing gratitude and excitement for his upcoming tour.

 

"Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks' time!!! I'm happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!" he said.

With this announcment, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15.

The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India.

After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

The event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states.

 

 

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
PIX: PM Modi meets triumphant blind women's cricket team
PIX: PM Modi meets triumphant blind women's cricket team
Vulnerable India's struggles at home laid bare
Vulnerable India's struggles at home laid bare
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?
Gibbs says, shorten IPL, play more Tests. Do you agree?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 2

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 3

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

VIDEOS

Historical day Congress Sofia Firdous hails President Murmus address in Odisha assembly2:51

Historical day Congress Sofia Firdous hails President...

Massive Allegation! Supriya Shrinathe blames PM Modi for BLOs death during SIR phase0:32

Massive Allegation! Supriya Shrinathe blames PM Modi for...

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram4:22

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO