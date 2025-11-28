Hyderabad, are you ready for Messi?

Messi confirms Hyderabad stop on GOAT Tour

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's pan India tour commences on December 13. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Football maestro Lionel Messi officially confirmed that Hyderabad has been added to the list of cities he will visit during his much-anticipated GOAT Tour.

Hyderabad had been mentioned earlier as the fourth venue by Satadru Dutta, the man who is bringing the Argentine legend to India.

Messi took to Instagram to share the news, expressing gratitude and excitement for his upcoming tour.

"Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks' time!!! I'm happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!" he said.

With this announcment, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15.

The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India.

After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

The event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states.