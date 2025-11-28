Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir will continue as India's Head Coach. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir will continue in role in all three formats, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told ANI said on Thursday.

"He will remain Head Coach in all three formats, no decision is being considered" the source said.

India suffered a second whitewash at home under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Once almost unbeatable at home, the team has now suffered two major setbacks in a span of 12 months -- a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand last season and a 0-2 defeat to South Africa earlier this week. The twin blows have effectively broken India's long-standing aura in home conditions.

This marks their third Test series loss in 16 months under coach Gautam Gambhir. What was once considered the side's strongest format has suddenly become its biggest concern.

The latest defeat to South Africa has pushed India into a precarious position in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Overall, this is the third whitewash for the Asian Giants in the longest format at home -- South Africa first swept the team in a three-match Test series in 2000.