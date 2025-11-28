HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Alyssa Healy went unsold in WPL auction

Why Alyssa Healy went unsold in WPL auction

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

November 28, 2025 12:22 IST

Wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy has yet to fire at the ongoing Women's Big Bash League where she plays for the Sydney Sixers

IMAGE: Wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy has yet to fire at the ongoing Women's Big Bash League where she plays for the Sydney Sixers. Photograph: Alyssa Healy/Instagram

Star Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy went unsold during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction on Thursday and UP Warriorz (UPW) head coach Abhishek Nayar presented a theory for her finding no takers.

Nayar believes Healy's specialisation as a wicketkeeper-batter limited her options.

 

"Alyssa Healy going unsold was surprising for different reasons. When you're allowed only four overseas players [in the XI], your options are limited, and many teams prefer all-rounders in their set-up. It's a tough situation for someone of her stature," Abhishek Nayar said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Anya Shrubsole, assistant coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), believed Healy did not fit RCB's combination. 

"We have a very strong top order, and Georgia Voll gives us some offspin as well," she said. "With Richa Ghosh [as a wicketkeeper-batter] in the top five, going for Healy didn't make sense for us," Shrubsole said.

Hers was the first name to go under the hammer during the WPL 2026 auction. Healy entered the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh after being released by UPW, who had signed her for Rs 70 lakh for the first two seasons. At the 2023 WPL auction, she was bought for Rs 70 lakh by UP Warriorz.

Healy has struggled with fitness issues since last year's T20 World Cup. Playing for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), she also struggled for rhythm.

At last month's ODI World Cup, Healy scored consecutive hundreds against India and Bangladesh.

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who won the Player of the Tournament in the Women's World Cup 2025, got the highest bid in the WPL 2026 auction.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We are clear, we want to go with an Indian captain'
'We are clear, we want to go with an Indian captain'
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Australia drop squad for 2nd Ashes Test
Australia drop squad for 2nd Ashes Test
Vulnerable India's struggles at home laid bare
Vulnerable India's struggles at home laid bare

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 2

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 3

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

VIDEOS

Bollywood socialite Orry spotted in Mumbai amid alleged Rs 252-crore drug case1:01

Bollywood socialite Orry spotted in Mumbai amid alleged...

Majority of India defence equipment will be Indian in 10 years Rajesh Kumar Singh Defence Secretary1:58

Majority of India defence equipment will be Indian in 10...

Watch Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plays Badminton at SAI Ground1:29

Watch Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plays...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO