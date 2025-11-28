HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will Gill Be Fit For South Africa T20Is?

November 28, 2025 12:12 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: India's ODI Skipper Shubman Gill has not been picked for the 50-over series against South Africa, beginning on Sunday, November 30. Photograph: BCCI
 

Shubman Gill, who has been sidelined with a neck injury, is likely to regain fitness in time for the T20Is against the Proteas.

Gill suffered a neck injury during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata and was not included in the team for the second Test.

'Gill is recovering really well, it's a speedy recovery. Day by Day (he is improving). There are lots of chances that he will be playing in the T20I series vs South Africa,' RevSportz reported.

Hardik Pandya, whose Asia Cup campaign was affected due to a quadricep injury, is set to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to prove his fitness ahead of the South Africa T20Is.

