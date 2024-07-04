News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PM Modi: Olympic-bound team will make India proud

PM Modi: Olympic-bound team will make India proud

Source: PTI
July 04, 2024 22:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi poses with the Indian Olympic contingent alongside Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Narendra Modi / X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that India's Olympic-bound contingent will make the country proud and live up to the aspirations of 140 crore people.
    
India will be sending close to 120 athletes to Paris with the hope that they will better the Tokyo Games tally of seven medals, which included Neeraj Chopra's gold in javelin throw.
    
"Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister posted on 'X' after meeting a large contingent of Paris-bound athletes that included shooters, archers, track and field athletes and support staff.
    
The contingent was accompanied by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.
    

IMAGE: PM Modi addresses the athletes ahead of their departure for the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Narendra Modi / X

The PM also posted images of him with the athletes and support staff, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and shooting sport high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp, among others.

He also interacted virtually with Neeraj Chopra, who will aim to defend his crown in Paris, boxer Nikhat Zareen and two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu.
    

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Special Cake For Team India!
SEE: Special Cake For Team India!
Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans!
Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans!
Sensex at fresh high on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys
Sensex at fresh high on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys
Paper leaks: RSS outfit moots changes in exam policy
Paper leaks: RSS outfit moots changes in exam policy
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at parade
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at parade
Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang
Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Fans Chant Hardik! Hardik! At Wankhede

Fans Chant Hardik! Hardik! At Wankhede

BCCI gifts PM Modi special jersey

BCCI gifts PM Modi special jersey

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances