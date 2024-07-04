PM Modi: Olympic-bound team will make India proud

IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi poses with the Indian Olympic contingent alongside Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Narendra Modi / X IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi poses with the Indian Olympic contingent alongside Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that India's Olympic-bound contingent will make the country proud and live up to the aspirations of 140 crore people.



India will be sending close to 120 athletes to Paris with the hope that they will better the Tokyo Games tally of seven medals, which included Neeraj Chopra's gold in javelin throw.



"Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister posted on 'X' after meeting a large contingent of Paris-bound athletes that included shooters, archers, track and field athletes and support staff.



The contingent was accompanied by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.





IMAGE: PM Modi addresses the athletes ahead of their departure for the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Narendra Modi / X

The PM also posted images of him with the athletes and support staff, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and shooting sport high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp, among others.

He also interacted virtually with Neeraj Chopra, who will aim to defend his crown in Paris, boxer Nikhat Zareen and two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu.

