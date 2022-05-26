News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Romania's Begu leaves child in tears at French Open

PIX: Romania's Begu leaves child in tears at French Open

May 26, 2022 21:27 IST
Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu was lucky to escape a default for bouncing her racket into the crowd on Thursday before going on to beat 30th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova at the French Open and advance to the third round.

 

The 31-year-old Begu, ranked 63rd in the world, threw her racket down in frustration after falling down a break in the deciding third set and it bounced off her seating area into the courtside seats on Court 13 at Roland Garros.

The racket did not seem to hit anyone but caused a child to cry loudly with play halted as the chair umpire called on the supervisor to intervene.

Begu was, however, let off with a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and did not let the incident affect her play as she beat Russian Alexandrova 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 to book a meeting against French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean.

The Romanian appeared to be in remorse immediately following the incident and after completing the victory she hugged and consoled the child and picked him up to pose for pictures.

IMAGE: Irina-Camelia Begu checks on a child, who cried loudly after the Romanian player bounced her racket into the crowd during the second round match on Day 5 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on ThursdayPhotograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Begu threw her racket down in frustration after falling down a break in the deciding third set.Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Begu was let off with a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: After winning the second round match, Begu hugged and consoled the child and picked him up to pose for pictures.Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance
Babu walks dog; athletes told to scram
French Open PIX: Nadal sails through, Alcaraz surives
At 511, Maha logs highest Covid cases since March
Hockey: India thrash Indonesia; qualify for Super 4s
Maharashtra minister Anil Parab faces ED probe
'Sensational news in 2-3 months': KCR hints at alliance
