French Open PIX: Medvedev eases into third round

Images from Day 5 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday.



Elastic man Medvedev through to Round 3





IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev in action during his second round match Laslo Dere of Serbia on Day 5 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, on Thursday. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev still has issues with claycourt tennis, but the world number two cantered into the French Open third round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win against Serbian Laslo Djere on Thursday.

The Russian, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year after four consecutive first-round exits, struggled at times but his elasticity eventually made up for his lack of natural ability to move around on the slow surface.



Medvedev found himself down a break in the first set but his brilliant defence helped him claw his way back both times on court Philippe Chatrier.



He will next meet 28th seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.



Medvedev, who won the US Open last year and was runner-up at the Australian Open this season, arrived at the French Open with only one match on clay under his belt after undergoing a procedure to treat a hernia in April.



A string of early unforced errors gave Djere a break in the first game, but Medvedev moved up a gear to win five games in a row and take control of the contest as his opponent appeared to be struggling physically.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev said he was fortunate to escape with a straight sets win. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The Russian broke decisively for 5-4 in the second set and there was no coming back for world number 56 Djere, who bowed out on the first match point when he netted a routine backhand.



Medvedev's win was enjoyed by the Roland Garros crowd, who have made him one of their favourites for his ability to speak almost fluent French - a talent he likes to play with.



"I'm really disappointed, I thought you would speak French with the French crowd," he told courtside interviewer and three-time Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander.



"You have to improve in French... I'm joking," he added with a smile.



Commenting on the match, Medvedev said he was fortunate to escape with a straight sets win.



"Today he (Djere) played maybe better claycourt tennis but I managed to play better on the important points," the 26-year-old said.



"It's very difficult. I tried to make him play a little bit more. Maybe he had cramps or an injury and he took the ball early and so he either made a mistake or a winner.



"One break is nothing on clay and if he had broken back the pain would maybe have gone away," the Russian added.



Badosa needs three sets to oust Juvan





IMAGE: Paula Badosa celebrates winning her second round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Third seed Paula Badosa outlasted Slovenia's Kaja Juvan before making sure of a third round spot with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory at the French Open on Thursday.



Badosa, a former junior champion in Paris, was made to work much harder than in her opening round where she had spent less than an hour on court.



"It was a very touch match and I expected a match like this," Badosa said. "I still need matches here to feel a little bit better."



"I was nervous and stressed. She was running, getting all the balls. In that moment I tried to stay as calm as possible and play aggressively."



The 24-year-old, who is left-handed but plays with her right, did not need long to take control, breaking Juvan in the very first game and racing to a 3-0 lead.



But the Spaniard had to fight to win the set when the Slovenian battled back from 5-2 to level.



Juvan kept trying to throw Badosa off her game plan.



She pinned the Spaniard, who has made the second week on both her previous main-draw appearances at Roland Garros, to the baseline and then hit drop shots, a total of 25 in the first two sets alone.



Her strategy paid off when she broke Badosa, the world number four, to go 4-2 up and bag the second set.



Another break put her in front at the start of the third but Badosa then took control, powering through the next four consecutive games to clinch the decider and set up a third-round clash with Russian Veronika Kudermetova.