India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men's doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin in Paris on Thursday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round match 6-3, 6-4 in an encounter that lasted an hour and six minutes.

The Indo-Dutch combo, seeded 16th, broke the Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.

Bopanna's best performance at the clay court major is reaching the last-eight stage in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Later in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sania Mirza will be in action in their respective doubles events.