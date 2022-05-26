News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance

India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance

May 26, 2022 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohan Bopanna has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open on four occasions previously

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open on four occasions previously. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images for Sport Singapore

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men's doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin in Paris on Thursday.

 

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round match 6-3, 6-4 in an encounter that lasted an hour and six minutes.

The Indo-Dutch combo, seeded 16th, broke the Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.

Bopanna's best performance at the clay court major is reaching the last-eight stage in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021. 

Later in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sania Mirza will be in action in their respective doubles events. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in Greece
India's Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in Greece
Qualifier 2: RCB could hold edge over Rajasthan Royals
Qualifier 2: RCB could hold edge over Rajasthan Royals
French Open PIX: Nadal sails through, Alcaraz surives
French Open PIX: Nadal sails through, Alcaraz surives
Visa scam: Karti gets protection from arrest
Visa scam: Karti gets protection from arrest
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani
Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security
Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security
Harsh Vardhan storms out of Delhi LG's swearing-in
Harsh Vardhan storms out of Delhi LG's swearing-in

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Babu walks dog; athletes told to scram

Babu walks dog; athletes told to scram

After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break

After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances