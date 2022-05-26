News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French Open PIX: Jeanjean stuns Pliskova in Round 2

French Open PIX: Jeanjean stuns Pliskova in Round 2

May 26, 2022 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 5 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday.

IMAGE: France's Leolia Jeanjean celebrates winning her second round match against Karolina Pliskova on Day 5 of the 2022 French Open in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean caused a major upset at the French Open when she destroyed former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2 in the second round on Thursday.

 

The 26-year-old Jeanjean is a former big hope of French tennis who ended up living on minimum wage after a knee injury suffered when she was 15 kept her off the courts for two years.

Dropped by Nike, who had given her a 10-year sponsorship deal, and by the French federation, who had assigned her a full-time coach when she was 12, Jeanjean went to study in the United States at the Lynn University in Florida.

IMAGE: France's Leolia Jeanjean will next face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 30th seed, or Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

She came back to tennis after five years in the US only for her return to be slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I lived on minimum wage and I didn't live from day-to-day, but week after week. I put all the money I had into a week's worth of tournaments and if they went well I got another week, but if they went badly I didn't play for two months because it was financially impossible," she said.

On Thursday, Jeanjean outfoxed eighth seed Pliskova, a semi-finalist here in 2017, to get into the third round.

"I could not try to overpower her, it was impossible, so I had to try to derail her and it worked perfectly," she said on court Simonne Mathieu.

Jeanjean, whose early rise had drawn comparisons with Martina Hingis, will next face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 30th seed, or Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Wimbledon ban to result in Medvedev gaining No.1 Rank
Wimbledon ban to result in Medvedev gaining No.1 Rank
PIX: Raducanu all smiles after tough French debut
PIX: Raducanu all smiles after tough French debut
Best XI of IPL 2022
Best XI of IPL 2022
India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance
India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance
Visa scam: Karti gets protection from arrest
Visa scam: Karti gets protection from arrest
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani
Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Djokovic keeps title defence on track, Zverev survives

Djokovic keeps title defence on track, Zverev survives

India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance

India at French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop advance

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances